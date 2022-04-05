Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MAV opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

