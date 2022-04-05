Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 175 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

