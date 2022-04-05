Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,291 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

