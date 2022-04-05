Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 326,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,650,583 shares.The stock last traded at $37.34 and had previously closed at $38.36.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,944,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,570,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,803,000 after buying an additional 3,542,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.