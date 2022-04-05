KeyCorp Boosts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $31.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.