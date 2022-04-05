KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.