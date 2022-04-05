Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

