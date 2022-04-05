Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

