Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €75.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($94.51) to €84.00 ($92.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 66,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,332. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.48. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

