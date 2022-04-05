Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Trevor Folsom Buys 219,014 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom bought 219,014 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$259,969.62 ($195,465.88).
Trevor Folsom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Folsom bought 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,080.00 ($94,045.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres (Get Rating)
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.
