Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Trevor Folsom Buys 219,014 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom bought 219,014 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$259,969.62 ($195,465.88).

Trevor Folsom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Folsom bought 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,080.00 ($94,045.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres (Get Rating)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.