KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 82,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,685,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 16,642.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

