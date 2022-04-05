Klaytn Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $113.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,780,094,628 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

