Kleros (PNK) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Kleros has a market cap of $59.96 million and $1.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00236834 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars.

