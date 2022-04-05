Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,151 shares of company stock worth $2,154,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

