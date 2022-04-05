Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.93

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $24.75. Komatsu shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 66,126 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.