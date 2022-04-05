Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE KRA opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kraton has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34.

Kraton ( NYSE:KRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Kraton had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $512.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kraton by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth about $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 18.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 12.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

