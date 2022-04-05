KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) COO Terry Keith Cochran Sells 90,200 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

