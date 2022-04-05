Kuverit (KUV) Market Cap Hits $273,451.94

Kuverit (KUV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 74.5% higher against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $273,451.94 and $2.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kuverit

KUV is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

