L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FSTR stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $164.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

