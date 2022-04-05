Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.