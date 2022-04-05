Lanceria (LANC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,118.00

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $53,118.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lanceria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,449.89 or 0.07532458 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.50 or 1.00050644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047894 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lanceria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lanceria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.