Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.03) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

LON LAND opened at GBX 771 ($10.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 775.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 748.20. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of £5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

