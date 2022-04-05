Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Lantronix by 348.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,389,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 687,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lantronix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRX traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

