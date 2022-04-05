Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

LVS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. 4,443,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,117,041. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,279,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.