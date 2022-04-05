Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The company is optimistic about Macao’s recovery as visitation continues to increase in the region. With the future easing of restrictions coupled with recovery in travel and tourism, the company anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region in the days ahead. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $39.93 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

