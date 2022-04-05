Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 69,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,374. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

