Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $154.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.60.

NYSE:LEA opened at $142.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99. Lear has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $70,857,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $636,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

