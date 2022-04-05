Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.73. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

