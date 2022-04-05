Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

GIS stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.