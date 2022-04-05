LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

LZ opened at $14.55 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

