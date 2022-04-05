Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Cut by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Leidos stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

