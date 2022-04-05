Lendefi (LDFI) Price Down 27.1% This Week

Lendefi (LDFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lendefi has a market cap of $835,510.59 and $7,650.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00048405 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.89 or 0.07483928 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,959.41 or 1.00136284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00055423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

