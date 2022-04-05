Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEN. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.07.

Lennar stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.19. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 68,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 155,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

