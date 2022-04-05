Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.79 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Leslie’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,973,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,337,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

