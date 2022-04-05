LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. LianBio has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio (Get Rating)

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.