Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $141.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $87.06 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.