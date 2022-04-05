Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

