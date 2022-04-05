LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
