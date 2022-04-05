LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after purchasing an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

