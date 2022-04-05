loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $3.90. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,915 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 242,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.