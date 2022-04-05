Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$110.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.30.

L has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE L traded up C$2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$114.03. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The company has a market cap of C$38.03 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$67.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.91.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 6.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,318,294. Insiders have sold a total of 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160 over the last 90 days.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

