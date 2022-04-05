Loki Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

