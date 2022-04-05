Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $900.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $842.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

LZAGY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. 57,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.83. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $56.93 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

