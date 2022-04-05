Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 785 at Morgan Stanley

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 800 to CHF 785 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LZAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $592.00.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $73.02 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $56.93 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.83.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

