Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38 XPeng 0 0 12 0 3.00

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus target price of $3.93, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $49.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.79%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07% XPeng -23.12% -12.79% -8.82%

Volatility & Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 6.33, suggesting that its stock price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.61 XPeng $3.29 billion 7.66 -$763.12 million ($0.91) -34.51

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XPeng beats Lordstown Motors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

