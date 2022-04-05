LSV Asset Management Acquires 24,426 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $764.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

