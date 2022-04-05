LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 332.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,603 shares of company stock worth $1,117,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

