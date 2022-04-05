LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.82% of Seneca Foods worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $442.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

