LSV Asset Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

