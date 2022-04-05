LSV Asset Management Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 in the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

