LSV Asset Management Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Tutor Perini worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 65,845 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TPC opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

